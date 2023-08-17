Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has revealed which match will main event this week’s Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. The Rascalz will will be the headlining bout for tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.

The full lineup for tonight’s show is:

* Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament Final: The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

* No DQ: Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King (will open the show)

* Eric Young vs. Kon

* Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly

* Before the Impact: Johnny Swinger vs. Sheldon Jean