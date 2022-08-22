wrestling / News
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis.
According to the casting description, Hogan is in “the prime of wrestling career” in the 1980s. Producers are looking for someone who is at least 6’7″ and 300 pounds.
