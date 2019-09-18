Man Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Crusher Memorial Statue in Milwaukee

– An arrest has been made in the investigation of the statue for the late Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski. PWInsider reports that James C. Dudgeon, 18, has been arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after he was caught on video on August 24th committing the act.

The statue was unveiled in June honoring the former AWA World Champion, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 79. Lisowski was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.

The press release from the South Milwaukee Police Department on the arrest reads: