Man Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Last Night For Transphobic Sign Aimed At Nyla Rose

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vickie Guerrero Nyla Rose AEW Fight For the Fallen

While most people showed up to AEW Dynamite last night to have a good time, one fan showed up to be hateful and got kicked out for it. A man brought a transphobic sign to the event that misgendered Nyla Rose, which later resulted in his removal. Rose seemed to take it in stride, giving the man the finger as she made her entrance for a match with Ruby Soho.

Rose’s wife posted updates throughout the night, and eventually said: “To everyone wondering. The asshole was removed from the venue.

This was later confirmed in a report from WrestleVoice.

