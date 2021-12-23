Man Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Last Night For Transphobic Sign Aimed At Nyla Rose

While most people showed up to AEW Dynamite last night to have a good time, one fan showed up to be hateful and got kicked out for it. A man brought a transphobic sign to the event that misgendered Nyla Rose, which later resulted in his removal. Rose seemed to take it in stride, giving the man the finger as she made her entrance for a match with Ruby Soho.

Rose’s wife posted updates throughout the night, and eventually said: “To everyone wondering. The asshole was removed from the venue.”

This was later confirmed in a report from WrestleVoice.

My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4 — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Hey @Security__Sam. This guy sitting in the front has a sign misgendering Nyla. https://t.co/CanKeCnoAc — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

To everyone wondering. The asshole was removed from the venue. — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021