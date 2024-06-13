Mance Warner Recalls 2022 AEW Rampage Match With Jon Moxley

Mance Warner recently looked back with his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage in August of 2022. Moxley and Warner faced off on the August 5th episode of that year in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match. Warner spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about that match and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his match with Moxley: “Well, it’s another one of the things, man. How many years ago was that? Two, two and a half, something like that. I remember going into that one. I just came back from being injured where I broke my leg was out six and a half months or whatever it was. Did the Ric Flair show, won the Bunkhouse Stampede, and then here I am fighting Moxley for the title. Once again, different time, different person.”

On being willing to fight anyone: “Now it’s that thing where I’ll fight any motherfucker. I don’t got no dream matches. I’m not sitting here like, I want this. I want that. I want my money and to keep my gold. It was an experience. I went in, did my job, fought, ratings were good. I didn’t hear no bitching and moaning besides people on the internet, ‘Who’s this, why’d you get a title shot?’ I don’t give a fuck. Like I said, I’m the guy now. Ain’t no one gonna stop me.”