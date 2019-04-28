Mandy Leon Denies Madison Rayne Came Up With Allure, Talks Teaming With Velvet Sky and Angelina Love

– Mandy Leon spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio for a new interview discussing the new Allure stable, G1 Supercard and more. Highlights are below:

On forming the Allure at G1 Supercard: “I’m loving it! I think that this is something Women of Honor has needed for such a long time. A lot of people don’t know that I kind of stepped back from Women of Honor. I was in the tournament to crown the first Women of Honor champion and I was kind of screwed out of that. Kelly (Klein) tapped twice to me. I was kind of over it. So, I went behind the scenes and wore different hats within Ring of Honor. I tried commentary and broadcasting. But, I had a little plan in the back of my mind. It was just a matter of when the right time was to debut the Allure. The perfect time was G1 Supercard! It was amazing!”

On the selection of Velvet Sky and Angelina Love to round out the group: “I think we’re rocking it! It has been in the discussion for some time as to who was going to be in this group. I think they’re the perfect fit for it. They have held numerous championships and have a long resume behind them. I think it is perfect. People can expect a lot of rule breaking and a lot of rebellious activity.. And a lot of beautiful people… No pun intended. (laughs)”

On the experience of performing in Madison Square Garden: “Like you said, it was amazing. Just walking into the building, the view alone was heart stopping. (laughs) Being able to step out there in front of… Gosh… In my mind, what looked like a million people. I know it is not that but it looked like that. To have that experience and feeling and vibe… Even though I didn’t have a match, I think we made an impact and put everyone in the Women of Honor division on notice. It was great! And, if you think about it, New Japan hasn’t really had women’s matches in their company. That was a shared ring in there. So, I guess we’re a part of New Japan too in a way.”

On comparing the vibe of All In and G1 Supercard: “Honestly, I think it was way more extreme. All In was a fantastic event. Everyone was great from the the fans, the talent, the workers… But, G1 Supercard, that is my home! I don’t really see us (ROH and AEW) as competition. I see us as two separate entitles in wrestling. Just like anyone else, WWE and Impact Wrestling. They’re just doing what they love. We’re doing what we love! There’s no competition.”

On the rumor that Madison Rayne created this idea and the sheets reporting those rumors: “I think that was just a rumor that was created online. Since before Madison was even in Ring of Honor, this was in discussion for a very long time. Velvet Sky and Angelina Love were the top two girls. There was also two other girls that were being mentioned for the group. Whatever rumors there are online, they are completely false. I don’t know why people feel the need to run to podcasts and wrestling dirt sheets to put out false information. But, you’re hearing it here live! (laughs)”

On if she will reveal the tournament loss to Kelly Klein as the cause for her new attitude: “Definitely. It is something that I never forgot. It is something that kind of triggered me to form this group, so to say, and come back stronger than ever… With a vengeance, I guess you could say. We’re the rebellious, we’re the exact opposite of what Women of Honor is. We’re all about taking over the division. The fun thing about that is, when was the last time you have seen a strong women’s faction? You go back to DX and the nWo… Those were great factions. But, when did you see a strong, dominant, feared, fierce group that has it all as far as women?”

On the Allure standing out on as different from the norm of Ring of Honor: “Absolutely. We’re bringing the personality and charm to the division. But, we’re also bringing the bad assery to the division. Til now, the only bad ass in the division has been the “Pretty Bad Ass” Kelly Klein. As far as the reaction on Twitter, it has been pretty 50/50. Many people love it because we are different. Some, like the trolls, hate it. Well, guess what? That is exactly what we wanted. We want to get a reaction! Are we the pretty girls that are going to sit on the side and make fun of people or are we the bad asses that will take over the division?”

On if Velvet Sky and Angelina Love will wrestle: “I can’t say! You’ll have to wait and find out! But, I can say I will be back in action very, very soon!”

On the status of the Women of Honor division now that there is a title: “SInce the tournament, it has built up in extreme hype for me and all women’s wrestling. For me, and I know I’m going to get a lot of heat for saying this but that is OK. I feel like a lot of women’s wrestling has flatlined. We’ve worked so hard to get the respect that we deserve for women’s wrestling and be better or as good as the guys. We’ve accomplished that. We’ve done all that we could and women’s wrestling is at an all time high right now… Everyone is doing great. But! Me, growing up, my favorite part was not only the women kicking ass but also the personality and the stories, and the characters. I feel like women’s wrestling is lacking that right now. We have the great wrestling. We’ve accomplished that. Now it is time to get back into the personalities and the story lines and the characters. You can expect a lot of that from the Allure. And, since the tournament, we haven’t really had that. So, it is just another big change coming to Women of Honor!”