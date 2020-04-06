Mandy Rose And Otis Top WWE YouTube Views For WrestleMania 36

– Despite the Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House bout receiving all the praise online, it’s the love story between Mandy Rose and Otis that has scored the most views on WWE YouTube in terms of segments/exclusives from WrestleMania 36.

The backstage promo with Mandy and Otis currently sits at 1.8 million views as of this writing.

The Boneyard match is broken up into three segments. The top segment — The Undertaker taking out The OC — has 1.3 million views. The three segments combined have 2.6 million views.

Braun Strowman discussing his Universal Title victory is the only other video with over one million views.

The WrestleMania 36 night one kickoff show tops all WrestleMania videos with 2.8 million views. The night two kickoff show is at 1.3 million views.