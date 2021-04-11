wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Slips During Her WrestleMania 37 Entrance (Video)
Mandy Rose suffered an unfortunate fall during Wrestlemania, slipping during her entrance in the women’s tag team gauntlet. Commentary covered for her by noting the area was likely still slick due to the rain an hour before. Rose took the incident in stride, poking fun at herself on Twitter. She also posted a video in which Titus O’Neil checked on her, noting that it “happens to the best of us.”
She wrote: “Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #bitchesbeslippin.”
Welp @TitusONeilWWE 🥴😬🤣 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vPrkS71Wt2
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021
Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide 🙋♀️🤷♀️ #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #bitchesbeslippin 🤣
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021
Mandy Rose falling down during her entrance ☹️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lNj4B0Oiz8
— Bui Club (@BuiClub) April 11, 2021
This gonna ruin Mandy Rose’s week I swear 😭😭😭#WrestleMania
— A.W💎 (@AWV23) April 11, 2021
