Mansoor Responds to Ryback Saying He Can’t Get Over

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback slammed WWE Superstar Mansoor yesterday on last night’s SmackDown. During the show, he picked up a win over Mustafa Ali in a rematch from Crown Jewel.

Ryback wrote on Twitter, “@VinceMcMahon you can give Mansoor @steveaustinBSR music and he still won’t be over. Holy shit your product ****ing sucks.” Later on, Mansoor responded to Ryback’s comments, sharing an image of the Twitter poll Ryback posted earlier this year asking fans what promotion they would like to see him return to in 2021.

Out of the options for AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, and Retire, 72 percent of the total 18,000 people who voted in the poll picked the option for Ryback to “Retire.” You can see Mansoor’s exchange with Ryback on Twitter below: