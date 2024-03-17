Marc Mero Remembers Getting First-Ever Guaranteed WWE Contract In 1996

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Marc Mero spoke about his WWE run and getting the company’s first-ever guaranteed contract in 1996. He also noted he told Vince McMahon that he wanted to bring his then-wife Sable on the road with him because of the divorce rate in wrestling at the time.

He said: “It just ruffled a lot of feathers when I came to WWF. Because of the signing bonus, the guaranteed contract, and of course, bringing my wife in too? Raised a lot of eyebrows. Next thing you know, I’m speaking to Vince. He goes, ‘I can give you the guaranteed contract and the signing bonus, but why do you want to bring your wife on the road?’ We walked into his office and he looked at her and he goes, ‘I got to put her on TV.’ And then her and I came up with the name ‘Sable’ and the rest is history.“