Maria Kanellis on Misconceptions Regarding WWE Divas

– During a recent interview with Will Washington, Righteous Reg, and Phil Lindsey on Fightful’s Grapsody, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis spoke on misconception regarding WWE Divas. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Kanellis on WWE Divas who were great workers: “There were a ton. Trish [Stratus], Lita, Ivory caught the tail end of that. Victoria, Molly was in that era. You had workers. Down the line, you have Beth [Phoenix], Melina, Mickie [James], Nattie. You had a ton of workers that came from the Indies too. It was a mix at that time. I think they should bring back the Butterfly belt. I do. I know people will disagree with me and that’s fine. That’s why wrestling is great because when you watch wrestling, you don’t see everybody looking exactly the same.”

On still calling herself a Diva: “I sometimes write in my Twitter messages, ‘Still a Diva.’ It had to [fluctuate]. You have to go all the way to the right and then all the way to the left and then somewhere in the middle we find what works the best. I still there’s a place for that. I still think if you want to be glamorous and do more girly moves, that’s fine, that’s your style. If you want to be more aggressive and go out there with no makeup and wearing no shorts and t-shirt, fine. Talent comes in all forms. Sexy, there is a whole rainbow of sexy. That’s how society is.”

Maria Kanellis on why she still considers herself a Diva: “I still consider myself a Diva because it gave me the first opportunity in my career. I think some of those segments were funny and cute. We should have a little bit of humor to it. There is a place for everyone.”