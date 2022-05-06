Maria Kanellis On Roxanne Perez Having Potential To Reach Becky Lynch’s Level In WWE, Perez’s Work In ROH

In a recent interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Maria Kanellis discussed Roxanne Perez having the potential to reach Becky Lynch’s level in WWE, being impressed by Perez’s work in Ring of Honor, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Maria Kanellis on Roxanne Perez having the potential to reach Becky Lynch’s level in WWE: “I hesitate to say this because I don’t like anybody comparing anybody to anyone else, but the ability that you have in Becky Lynch, you have in Roxanne. I think that is only going to continue to grow. Of course, she’s still got things she has to work on, but I think at some point, Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky. She has the technique down. She has the story, she has the heart. She used to ride the bus to go to wrestling training before she could drive a car or anything like that. She rode a bus so she could go to training. She was trained by Booker T.”

On being impressed by Perez’s work in Ring of Honor: “She has the ability to work with anybody. I mean, everyone that she worked with in Ring of Honor from Miranda Alize, who’s a Luchador, to working with someone like Sumie [Sakai] or Angelina Love. She went down the list of veterans and she held up with all of them, but then she also went against all these different styles of wrestlers and she was able to compete and defeat all of them. I mean, she was in there with Willow [Nightingale] as her very last match in Ring of Honor. So, I mean, she really is a prodigy and her future is very shiny and bright. But I know how that is in the first few years. You have to start creating your own identity and get out there and see what this feels like. I will always be there to support her, but I also am just very happy to watch her grow.”

