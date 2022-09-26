Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion

Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:

On if she’ll wrestle for Women’s Wrestling Army: “No. There is this problem that happens when somebody who is on TV is also in a position of power. It should never be a competition. For me, that doesn’t work. I can’t give my entire focus to a company if I’m trying to get my shit over [laughs]. If it’s got to be about me, it’s got to be about me. I will not half-ass it. If I were to get into that mind space, there would have to be something that happened. ‘Oh, you’re going to go to USA Network, they really want you to have a match.’ If Netflix says, ‘We love your show, we want it on Netflix, we really want Maria to have a match.’ Okay, I will have a match. A sponsorship comes along and everybody gets a fantastic payday, fine, I’ll put myself in there, one match. I don’t have any desire. I was done at WrestleMania. I walked out and thought, ‘I’m done, I don’t want to be here.’ I want to be here producing and with my husband, I don’t want to be wrestling.”

On if she’s interested in WWE working with Joshi promotions: “Yes. We do. With COVID, it’s still a little hard, but yes, we do. Some of the girls we work with right now have connections with people so they’ll send over a group and they’ll work around the country. We’re trying to be able to do that as well.”