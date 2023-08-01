Mark Briscoe Says He’s “Still Learning New Stuff” After 23 Years Of Wrestling

In a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, AEW’s Mark Briscoe spoke about the adjustments in transitioning from live audience to TV-style wrestling over the course of his career (via Wrestling Inc). Having shifted to a career as a singles wrestler after the loss of his brother Jay this January, Briscoe explained the variance between his work for AEW compared to performing for the independent scene where he began. You can find a highlight on the topic and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the difference between indie wrestling and AEW: “It really is a whole different product, when you’re talking about something like what we do with AEW. The biggest change for me is, I’m not actually wrestling as much. Me and Jay, we were just guns blazing every weekend for 22 years. Now I show up to work and sometimes I’ve got a match, sometimes I don’t. It’s definitely a different speed, I’m traveling a lot more, but not wrestling as much. When I do get to wrestle … most of the time it means more because of the set-up and the promo work and the preparation that we’ve done. It’s cool and it’s like a learning experience … 23 years in now and I’m still learning new stuff.”