Mark Haskins Says ROH Under Tony Khan Feels Second Place to AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Mark Haskins spoke about Ring of Honor in its current incarnation, which he feels takes a backseat to AEW. Haskins was a part of the original ROH during its final years between 2018 and 2021.

He said: “I think that it’s a very cool take on Ring of Honor. From what I’ve seen, I think that it definitely gets me excited. I’m just glad that things ended, especially with my relationship with it, the way they did because they took so good care of us during COVID. They didn’t release us. They kept us on board. They kept paying us. Then that was one of the biggest driving forces for me was I wanted to be able to come back and be able to repay them in any way that I could. It was a huge motivation for me to be a greater asset by the time that I could get back to America than the time that they last saw me because I was so grateful for the care that they had given towards all of us. So the fact that things ended the way that they did, you know, I’m sad, but what can you do? Do you know what I mean? I’m kind of gutted that they didn’t have another investor just from the The sole point that I think that Ring of Honor was, especially around January, February time, 2020, there was such this vibe that we were, yeah, we’re going to step up. We’re going to take on the world. We’re going to do this, right? So it felt like there could have been another big promotion fighting in that competition between all the big promotions, right? Whereas it’s great that Tony Khan bought it, but I do feel that then it kind of takes a second place to AEW rather than stepping up and being another contender as such.”