– Isiah Kassidy recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry, and he recalled his “Sexual Chocolate” character in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the inspiration for Sexual Chocolate: “Sexual Chocolate was a byproduct of me watching ‘Coming to America,’ and watching Randy Watson and his group ‘Sexual Chocolate,’ and me wanting to be funny, me wanting to clown, me wanting to have a good time.”

On proposing the idea to Vince McMahon: “When I proposed it, they said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘You got to see it,’ so I showed it to him [Vince McMahon] and I came in the back and he was like, ‘Alright, that’s pretty good.’ He didn’t want me to be serious, he wanted me to be an ass-kicker. He didn’t want me to do comedy.”

On why the gimmick was so funny: “That ended up being one of the funniest things in the history of pro wrestling, definitely in the Attitude Era. It gave the Attitude Era levity because there was so much serious and so many stars that was, you know, the one finish and done, and I was entertaining.”