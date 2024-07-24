Mark Henry On His Son’s Interest In Wrestling: ‘He Wants To Be More Like MJF’

Mark Henry recently shared an update on his son Jacob’s pro wrestling aspirations. Jacob is competing in amateur wrestling but has expressed interest in going pro, and Henry spoke about it with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his son’s career path: “Yes, but I don’t think he wants to follow me. He wants to be more like MJF. He wants to be more Miz, he wants to be more like The Rock. He can talk, he can sing, he dance. He was a lead singer in a band. He made good grades. The dude is talented. I couldn’t hold a note in a bucket. I’m just proud of him because he ain’t want to live in my shadow, and I told him, I said, ‘Man, if you don’t wanna live in my shadow, then you gonna have to be a really bright light because my shadow is like the shadow of Pike’s peak. I cast a big shadow. It’s because your dad was the best on earth. I wasn’t the best in the city, I wasn’t the best in the state or in the country. I’ve been a world champion in three sports. I said, ‘I cast a pretty damn big shadow, Jacob.’ He’s proud of it, but he wants his own, and he’s gonna get his own. I feel like whoever signs Jacob to a NIL deal, they gonna realize really fast that he is not your typical wrestler or wrestling fan or enthusiast. They’re gonna realize this dude is ambitious. You gonna have to pump the brakes on him. You gonna have to tell him to stop. He’s been in the ring with some great, great wrestlers already.”

On his son finishing his collegiate career first: “The focus is to go and be a collegiate All-American. Once those days are over with, if the big companies come calling, they’re gonna have to talk to me. The companies are gonna be respectful because they’re gonna get a really great talent. They gonna get somebody they don’t have to stash away for two years. Before he goes to a major company, I want a year with him to go and travel the world with him and put him against great wrestlers that can kick his ass so he can cut his teeth. I want him to have matches with [Bryan] Danielson and [Chris] Jericho, guys that have mentored him already. Then, when that day comes, when he comes in, he’s gonna be ready.”