Marko Stunt Says He’s Dealing With Health Issues, Unsure of Wrestling Future
– Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt revealed on social media that he’s dealing with health issues at the moment and he’s unsure of how much longer he will be able to wrestle. He wrote, “Gonna be super transparent: Got some health stuff going on. Idk how much more I’m gonna physically wrestle, which kills me. I still got a bit left in me, but it’s also why I’m so focused on @PWAdrenaline right now. If I can’t wrestle, I know PWA can be a place to still create.”
Marko Stunt has only wrestled a few times since 2023. He returned to AEW once more earlier this year, wrestling his former Jurassic Express stablemate, AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, on AEW Collision earlier in July.
