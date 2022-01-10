Marko Stunt Says He’s Tried Out For The Voice

AEW’s Marko Stunt is making his play for another TV appearance, namely on NBC’s The Voice. Stunt posted to Twitter to reveal that he sent in his audition for the singing competition series, which is set to premiere its latest season later this year.

Stunt wrote:

“Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice. Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I’m excited to be taking this journey, and I’m excited to keep you guys updated! Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what’s going on is amazing.”

The Voice has traditionally produced two seasons a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. However, it was announced over last summer that the show would be scaling back to one season a year. It is not clear when the 2022 season will air.

Stunt last competed for AEW on the October 4th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.