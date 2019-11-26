wrestling / News

Marty Scurll Announces ROH Final Battle Match

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ROH PWG PROGRESS Marty Scurll ROH

– Marty Scurll took to Instagram to announce he will team with Flip Gordon to face Flamita and Bandido at ROH Final Battle. It is unknown if Scurll has signed a new deal with ROH or if he is working the event on a handshake agreement. His contract with ROH reportedly expires in November.

