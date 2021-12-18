Maryse on Cutting Edge & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple of segments for next week’s Raw, including Maryse appearing on The Cutting Edge. Maryse will speak with Edge on next week’s show after she had some tension with Miz on this week’s show over the A-Lister putting his wife in the way of an attempted spear.

Also set for next week is Bobby Lashley and MVP “demanding respect” after Lashley earned his spot in the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

Raw airs Monday live on USA Network. You can see the full announcements below: