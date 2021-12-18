wrestling / News
Maryse on Cutting Edge & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a couple of segments for next week’s Raw, including Maryse appearing on The Cutting Edge. Maryse will speak with Edge on next week’s show after she had some tension with Miz on this week’s show over the A-Lister putting his wife in the way of an attempted spear.
Also set for next week is Bobby Lashley and MVP “demanding respect” after Lashley earned his spot in the WWE Championship match at Day 1.
Raw airs Monday live on USA Network. You can see the full announcements below:
Edge welcomes special guest Maryse to “The Cutting Edge”
The Miz is not the only one with the “most must-see talk show in WWE” as Edge returns to host “The Cutting Edge” with special guest Maryse!
The Rated-R Superstar will hear from Maryse just weeks before squaring off with her husband, The Miz, at Day 1. Edge will look to find out what is going on between Maryse and The Miz after she slapped The A-Lister for using her as a shield to hide from Edge’s attack last week.
Hear all the drama and find out if it will have any effect on Day 1’s match between Edge and The Miz this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.
Bobby Lashley to speak about creating the Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Day 1
Bobby Lashley ran the gauntlet, defeating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E in three separate singles matches, to earn a spot in the WWE Championship Match at Day 1.
The perceived disrespect at the exclusion of The All Mighty from the WWE Title hunt set off a chain of events that led to WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville giving Lashley the unique opportunity. After taking advantage of KO and Rollins’ attempted schemes, Lashley was able to turn Day 1’s Triple Threat Match into a Fatal 4-Way by defeating Big E (thanks to an assist from MVP) in The All Mighty’s third match of the night.
With the WWE Championship now in his sights at Day 1, what does Lashley have to say to his future opponents? Tune in Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!
