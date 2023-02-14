Masha Slamovich on Gail Kim Being Willing to Take a Chance on Her

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Impact Wrestling talent Masha Slamovich discussed how much she loves working with Hall of Famer Gail Kim. She stated the following on Gail Kim (via Fightful):

“I love working with Gail. She’s probably one of my favorite people. She’s so smart and funny and really rad. I will forever remember that Gail was always the one willing to take a chance on me. Ever since I got to IMPACT in 2019, Gail had always circled around and reached back and always said we were going to stay in contact. She is a woman of her word. I love working with Gail.”