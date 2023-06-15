Masha Slamovich On When She Became a Fan Of Deathmatches

Masha Slamovich has participated in a number of deathmatches in her career, and she recently discussed when she became a fan of them. Slamovich was a guest on Callihan Uncensored and weighed in on the topic; you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On first becoming a fan of wrestling: “I watched wrestling for the first time and I was like, ‘Man I think this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ It felt like it suited me. I was like, ‘Man, I can get paid to fight, that sounds fucking great,’ because that’s all I ever want to do,” Slamovich said.

On what attracted her to deathmatches: “Well, funny you should ask, because there were two moments that I specifically remember and attribute to really getting into deathmatch. The first one being, you know, I was like looking up stuff on YouTube about ECW, and I stumbled upon CZW. A click or two later and I saw you wrestling Danny Havoc. I saw that match and I was like, ‘Man, this shit seems fun as hell.’ I was like, ‘Yo, Mom, come look at this. I’m gonna do this when I’m older,’ and she hated the idea. But that definitely was like the moment where I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I want to do this.'”

On her first time seeing one up close: “When I first experienced being up close to a deathmatch was when Jun Kasai wrestled Kaho Kobayashi for her 21st birthday in Japan in July or August of 2016. I was seconding by the ring, trying to protect the fans from all the flying glass and stuff. There’s just some kind of special feeling in the air in deathmatch and just being around and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this.’ I remember folding up the glass, trying to get it out of the building and, mind you of course, I was terribly unprepared as I usually am. So I’m wearing flip flops and cut off fucking jeans and have gloves like duct taped to my hands. And I was like, ‘This is definitely what I’m gonna be involved in later on in my life.”