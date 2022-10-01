Mask vs. AEW Career Match Set For Next Week’s Rampage

Andrade El Idolo will put his AEW career up against 10’s mask on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two will face off with the Dark Order member’s mask on the line against El Idolo’s AEW career. The match was set up in a backstage segment where Idolo tried to sow dissension between 10 and Hangman Page, noting that Page eliminated 10 in the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale last week and said next week was the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match in AEW. He then challenged 10 to a match with 10’s mask on the line, and 10 said Idolo would have to leave AEW if he lost.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show.