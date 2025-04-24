wrestling / News
Masked Republic Cancels Events In Atlanta & Charlotte Next Month
Masked Republic has announced the cancellation of their events in Atlanta and Charlotte in May. The promotion announced on Wednesday night that the May 3rd and 4th events had to be cancelled, with refunds available at point of purchase.
The full announcement reads (per PWInsider):
Due to circumstances beyond our control the MaskedMania events scheduled for May 3 and 4 in Atlanta and Charlotte have been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. We look forward to planning future dates in these cities and stay tuned for more MaskedMania events coming in Fall 2025.
