Masked Republic’s LuchaVerse: Catalyst Comic Featuring Rey Mysterio Released

Masked Republic’s LuchaVerse: Catalyst comic released today featuring Rey Mysterio and Tinieblas Jr. The company announced that the comic book released on Wednesday, writing on Twitter:

“TODAY! At your local comic shop – the first ever @maskedrepcomics x @Massivepublish release – @TheLuchaverse: Catalyst #1 Rey Mysterio & Tinieblas Jr hits shelves. If you grab one send us a photo from the shop so we can shout you and the store out. #NewComicBookDay #NCBD”

The comic book is described as follows:

Kicking off the Luchaverse: Catalyst event, Rey Mysterio, the most recognized luchador on the planet, discovers his legacy outside the ring as the next in line to take on a great evil prophesied to return and plunge the world into darkness. It’s all action and adventure as Mysterio, aided by the clandestine military group known as “The Ambassadors,” heads deep into the jungle to an arcane ancient temple with one mission in mind: retrieve the inconceivably powerful MASK OF THE FIRST MYSTERIO. Interior art by Ben Harvey (Marvel Comics’ cover artist) and colourist Bryan Magnaye. The second part of this double-sized first issue spotlights the reigning Legends of Lucha Libre Champion, Tinieblas Jr., whose father was the first luchador, after El Santo, to have his own comic book series in Mexico in the 1970s. Interior art by Diego Simone (The Purple Oblivion). In the pages of The Luchaverse, Tinieblas Jr. is the supreme monster hunter, heir to a legacy as protector of both the human and monster realms forcing him to take on the legions of the damned and all manner of creatures that go bump in the night. The actions of Rey Mysterio & The Ambassadors have set off a chain of events most in The Luchaverse are still trying to connect, but Tinieblas Jr. and his assistant Ramona are working to remain one step ahead as they race to solve mystery at the heart of where the two worlds meet before both realms are changed forever.

