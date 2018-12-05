Masked Republic Taps Famous Muralist For Cover of Luchaverse Comic

– Masked Republic has announced that the legendary Mexican muralist Miguel Valverde Castillo is doing the cover of a Luchaverse comic. Castillo, who did the mural at the lucha libre venue Arena Mexico, did a variant cover for The Masked Republic Luchaverse: Solar & Super Astro – Los Cadetes del Espacio.

The full announcem ent is below:

Famed Mexican Muralist Miguel Valverde Castillo Creates Luchaverse Cover For Solar & Super Astro – Los Cadetes del Espacio #1

It may not be common for fans of lucha libre to know the great artists of Mexico, but for every rule, there is an exception, and Miguel Valverde is just that. A muralist with more than thirty works made in universities, convention centers, museums, cultural centers, private venues and municipal palaces, his “A Dos de Tres Caidas Sin Limite del Tiempo” mural stretches the hallways of Arena Mexico, the country’s most famous lucha libre venue. The incredible work of art and detail is over 800 square feet, running more than 100 feet wide and 8 feet tall. Some of his other massive works include “Sees of the Cosmos” for the World Museum in Vienna, which stands nearly 30 feet tall, and his twin murals “Pilares de la Vida” which each stand over 36 feet tall inside a Chihuahua, Mexico hospital.

For his special variant cover of The Masked Republic Luchaverse: Solar & Super Astro – Los Cadetes del Espacio, Valverde was given a much smaller canvas on which to work. Instead of feet, he would be working with inches – 10.125″ x 6.625″ to be exact.

“We have worked hard to create a wide array of variant covers for our Luchaverse releases,” Editor in Chief and Publisher of Chido Comics, Ivan Plaza, said. “Each variant artist throughout the series has been selected to represent both a wide breadth of talents and the global reach of lucha libre. Our covers have featured artists from Spain, Argentina, Italy, the United States and of course, Mexico.”

“I was first introduced to the work of Miguel Valverde because of his epic installation inside of Arena Mexico,” said Luchaverse co-creator and Executive Producer Kevin Kleinrock. “From there I started to explore his other works and I had a chance to meet him in person when his lucha libre themed exhibit ‘Mascara contra Caballera’ came to San Francisco earlier this year. Wanting to bring unique visions and methods to our variant covers, I knew that it may be unusual to ask him to create a small piece for a cover, but I hoped his obvious love of the sport would help convince him. While his schedule has been crazy, traveling between Mexico and Europe on major installations, thankfully his passion drove him to want to make time to create a cover in between murals.”

Said Valverde, “I am honored to be asked to create a cover for Masked Republic and Chido Comic’s Luchaverse: Solar and Super Astro. I am very passionate about the art and design of lucha libre, and creating a comic book cover is something I have not done before. What Masked Republic and Chido Comics are doing by taking the concept of lucha libre to the next level and creating superheroes and great stories around legendary luchadores like Solar and Super Astro is amazing. The representation of Mexican heroes is greatly needed in all forms of art and entertainment, so I am excited to see how this representation can influence our world. Que viva la lucha libre!!”

Available now for pre-order at TheLuchaverse.com Luchaverse Solar & Super Astro #1

Regular cover by Alessandro Micelli and Leo Colapietro

Cover B Variant (Limited to 500 Copies) by Rene Cordova and Dan Olvera

Cover C Variant (Limited to 350 Copies) by Miguel Valverde

SOLAR & SUPER ASTRO: Los Cadetes del Espacio #1

(W) Marco Lopez, Ivan Plaza

(A) Alessandro Micelli, Bryan Magnaye

(CA) Alessandro Micelli, Leo Colapietro

(L) Micah Myers

“At the triumph of a centuries old galactic war, all that was left of the warriors were Solar and Super Astro. They headed off into space to never to be heard from again…or so they thought. After a millennia of intergalactic travels, their ship crashed on Earth. Their powers had vanished and they settled into their new mortal lives. Now, years later, a message from the deepest corner of the universe has interrupted their ordinary lives. A recent accident has released an immense destructive power back into the world, a power that they thought was lost forever. What epic adventure awaits them? Who’s attempting to contact them and how can they save not just our planet, but the universe itself?”