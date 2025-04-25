Masked Republic Reveals Updated List of 2025 Tour Dates

Masked Republic has released an updated list of 2025 tour dates. The company posted to Instagram to reveal its updated list of dates on the Taco & Tequila Festival tour.

The list of dates are as follows:

* May 10th – San Antonio, Texas

* May 17th – Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

* May 31st – Colorado Springs, Colorado

* June 14th – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

* June 21st – Kansas City, Kansas

* June 28th – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

* July 12th – Boise, Idaho

* July 19th – Winnipeg, Manitoba

* August 16th – St. Louis, Missouri

* September 6th – Omaha, Nebraska

* September 13th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* September 20th – Geneva, Illinois

* September 27th – Cleveland, Ohio

* September 27th – Ottawa, Ontario