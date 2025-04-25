wrestling / News
Masked Republic Reveals Updated List of 2025 Tour Dates
April 24, 2025 | Posted by
Masked Republic has released an updated list of 2025 tour dates. The company posted to Instagram to reveal its updated list of dates on the Taco & Tequila Festival tour.
The list of dates are as follows:
* May 10th – San Antonio, Texas
* May 17th – Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas
* May 31st – Colorado Springs, Colorado
* June 14th – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
* June 21st – Kansas City, Kansas
* June 28th – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
* July 12th – Boise, Idaho
* July 19th – Winnipeg, Manitoba
* August 16th – St. Louis, Missouri
* September 6th – Omaha, Nebraska
* September 13th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
* September 20th – Geneva, Illinois
* September 27th – Cleveland, Ohio
* September 27th – Ottawa, Ontario
