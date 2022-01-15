wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Naomi Adam Pearce Sonya Deville

WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Naomi will get another shot at Charlotte Flair on next Friday’s show. Adam Pearce made the match after Naomi made her case about how she would have beat Flair last week if Sonya Deville hadn’t changed the rules mid-match.

Smackdown airs from Nashville, Tennessee next week live on FOX.

