Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 14, 2022
WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Naomi will get another shot at Charlotte Flair on next Friday’s show. Adam Pearce made the match after Naomi made her case about how she would have beat Flair last week if Sonya Deville hadn’t changed the rules mid-match.
Smackdown airs from Nashville, Tennessee next week live on FOX.
.@ScrapDaddyAP calls for @NaomiWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE to run it back NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/tEjWrlXtwl
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
