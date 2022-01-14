Matches and Segment Set For Tonight’s Episode of 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, which airs at 10 PM ET on Peacock. The lineup includes:

* Valentina Feroz vs. Ivy Nile

* Guru Raaj in action

* Andre Chase addresses the WWE universe

Fan-favorite Feroz is perhaps in for the fight of her life when she tangles with the no-nonsense Nile. In her last match, Feroz paired up with Yulisa Leon for a hard-earned tag team win against Erica Yan and Fallon Henley.

The undefeated Nile, however, has steamrolled her opponents more often than not since bursting onto the scene in October as part of Diamond Mine, notching a win over Feroz herself in her debut match.

Plus, Chase is set to address the WWE Universe and issue his latest teachable moment, and he is certain to discuss the recent attacks by Harland and Von Wagner that have put his prized student at risk and rocked Andre Chase University to its core.

Finally, Raaj is primed for singles competition. Raaj recently came up just short against Edris Enofé in a barnburner of a match on the New Year’s Even edition of 205 Live.

Tune in for a can’t-miss edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!