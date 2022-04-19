wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced a three-match card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* Yuya Uemura vs Buddy Matthews
* Blake Christian vs SW3RVE
* Big Damo vs Jon Skyler
You can see the full preview below:
NJPW STRONG Preview: Uemura vs Matthews
First time singles clash highlights the week on STRONG
This week, the Strong Style Evolved tour continues on NJPW STRONG, with first time ever singles matches highlighting the card.
Main event: Yuya Uemura vs Buddy Matthews
In the main event this week, Yuya Uemura faces Buddy Matthews. During the Rivals tour, AEW’s House of Black member faced Ren Narita, in a match where early confidence had Matthews quickly conceding that Narita represented a significant threat to the very best of competition. In the end, Murphy’s Law secured a very narrow victory indeed, and now Matthews faces another LA Dojo representative in Uemura. Furious after a controversial defeat at the hands of QT Marshall in Chicago, will Uemura be looking to bounce back in the biggest way possible?
2nd Match: Blake Christian vs SW3RVE
Another spectacular singles matchup will see Blake Christian face SW3RVE. Two of the brightest US stars of today will clash in what’s sure to be a high flying spectacle. But will it be the Realest picking up the win, or All Heart seeing the way to victory?
1st Match: Big Damo vs Jon Skyler
The action kicks off on STRONG this week with Big Damo facing Jon Skyler. Two debutants, both Damo and IMPACT’s Skyler are well travelled, experienced, capable and incredibly tough. Just who is tougher? Will Skyler’s wits be enough to cope with Damo’s size and power edge? We find out when action gets started Saturday at 8/7c!
