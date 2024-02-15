wrestling / Live Coverage
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following card is set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, & Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam, HOOK, and Hangman Page
