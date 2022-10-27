wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 27, 2022
AEW has announced two title matches and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Former ROH Champion TBA
* AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Daddy Ass Birthday Bash
* Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Saraya
