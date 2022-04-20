wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, it was revealed that the following bouts will take place next week:
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend
* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Nathan Frazer debuts
NXT airs Tuesday nights live on USA Network.
.@WWEFrazer debuts NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT 2.0! pic.twitter.com/Vb5Nftk0Ha
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 20, 2022