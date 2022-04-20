wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nathan Frazer WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, it was revealed that the following bouts will take place next week:

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend
* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Nathan Frazer debuts

NXT airs Tuesday nights live on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading