Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday night on Peacock after Smackdown:

* Sarray vs. Katrina Cortez

* Boa vs. Jeet Rama

* Xyon Quinn vs. Ru Feng

Sarray and Cortez to collide on 205 Live

A must-see edition of 205 Live will feature Sarray taking on Katrina Cortez in a spirited collision, Jeet Rama tangling with Boa, and Xyon Quinn squaring up with Ru Feng.

Sarray, who has quickly made a strong impression on the WWE Universe thanks to several eye-opening matches on NXT 2.0, will attempt to improve to 2-0 on 205 Live after posting an impressive victory earlier this month against Amari Miller.

She’ll be opposed by Katrina Cortez, who is still seeking her first career victory but turned heads in a singles match against Valentina Feroz as well as last week’s tag team bout that saw her join forces with Yulisa Leon in a loss to Miller and Valentina Feroz.

The towering Rama also seeks his first WWE win when he matches wits and fists with the merciless Boa.

Boa has displayed a ruthless mean streak since the formation of Tian Sha and is seeking his fourth straight victory after defeating Rama, Andre Chase and Malik Blade in recent weeks.

And since the inception of NXT 2.0, arguably no Superstar has hit the ground running quite like Quinn, who has knocked off competitors such as Rama, Blade, Oney Lorcan and Boa in recent weeks and is searching for his seventh straight win.

Quinn will be opposed by Ru Feng, who came up short against Tony D’Angelo in his debut match on the Oct. 19 edition of NXT 2.0.

Check out a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!