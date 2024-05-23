Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced on Thursday that Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon and Lainey Reid vs. Jazmyn Nyx for the show, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network.

The preview reads:

Ledger to throw down with Dixon on NXT Level Up

An exciting episode of NXT Level Up will feature Tank Ledger clashing with Kale Dixon, as well as Lainey Reid battling Jazmyn Nyx.

With Hank Walker having recently sustained an injury, Ledger is back in the singles ranks against Dixon, who just recently returned from an injury.

Ironically, Ledger’s most recent singles match resulted in a loss to his current partner on the May 23, 2023, episode of NXT, while Dixon has impressed since getting back in the ring while most recently coming up just short against Eddy Thorpe.

And with Jacy Jayne nursing a broken nose, Nyx will look to do her mentor proud when she takes on the fun-loving Reid.

Nyx is seeking a statement win after being defeated by Thea Hail in her last match, and Reid is competing in her second career match following a tough loss to Jaida Parker on NXT Level Up.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!