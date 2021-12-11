Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that the following matches will take place on this week’s show:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Malik Blade

* Amari Miller vs. Lash Legend

* Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj

The full preview reads:

Sikoa looks to continue dominant stretch when he battles Blade on 205 Live

A must-see episode of 205 Live is set to feature a trio of exciting singles clashes, as Solo Sikoa looks to keep rolling against Malik Blade, fan favorite Amari Miller tangles with the outspoken Lash Legend and Guru Raaj attempts to silence Andre Chase.

Seamlessly bouncing back and forth between NXT 2.0 and 205 Live in recent months, Sikoa boasts a hard-hitting arsenal of powerful strikes and ring-rattling slams leaving a path of destruction in his wake, winning four consecutive bouts against the likes of LA Knight, Grayson Waller, Chase and more.

Blade is still seeking his first win in WWE, though the exciting newcomer has been competitive in the vast majority of his matches and has a chance to make a serious statement against the undefeated Sikoa.

Miller has quickly established herself as a Superstar to watch on the revamped purple brand, and while she has won three of her last four matches, she’ll be going up against a complete unknown in Legend. Legend has yet to make her in-ring debut, but she’s already turning heads with her can’t miss talk show, “Lashing Out with Lash Legend.”

For Chase, victories have been tough to come by, but that hasn’t stopped the brash “professor” from issuing unsolicited teachings to his fellow Superstars on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live. Will he take his next opponent to school, or will Raaj claim a signature win in his first match since July?

Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!