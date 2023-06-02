wrestling / News

Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW House Rules Show

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW House Rules Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced several matches for tonight’s House Rules live event in Tupelo, Mississippi. The company announced the following matches today for the show:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay
* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Big Bill & Ethan Page
* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Dax Harwood vs. Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW House Rules, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading