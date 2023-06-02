wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW House Rules Show
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches for tonight’s House Rules live event in Tupelo, Mississippi. The company announced the following matches today for the show:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay
* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Big Bill & Ethan Page
* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Dax Harwood vs. Daniel Garcia
Girls Night Out #AEWHouseRules #AEW pic.twitter.com/u1L1xZpHpW
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 2, 2023
TONIGHT…Tupelo, MS…MollyWhop Session courtesy of #BigBill & #AllEgo pic.twitter.com/WUEAXkRYKA
— BiG BiLL (@TheCaZXL) June 2, 2023
