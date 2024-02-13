Matt Cardona Comments On 12th Anniversary Of John Cena Angle In WWE, Danhausen Responds

It was 12 years ago today that Matt Cardona had his heart broken by John Cena on WWE TV, and he reacted to the anniversary (with a response from Danhausen). As Zack Ryder, Cardona was part of an infamous angle where he saw his on-screen romantic interest Eve Torres make out with Cena before getting thrown off the stage in wheelchair by Kane. This angle marked the end of Cardona’s push in WWE around that time, and he took to Twitter to share a post from the WWE on USA Twitter account remembering the moment.

Cardona wrote simply, “OMG! What a tweet!” He quickly got a response from Danhausen, who promised to break Cardona’s heart again by writing:

“When we fight, Danhausen will kiss John cena, break your heart and then throw you off the stage in a wheel chair. You just gave away ALL of your weaknesses, you 4 point articulated fool.”