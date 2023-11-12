Matt Cardona Blames Himself For How His WWE Run Turned Out

Matt Cardona says that he is responsible for how his time in WWE turned out. Cardona was Zack Ryder in WWE, and he talked on the Swerve City Podcast about hos his time in WWE was not as successful as it could have been due to his not being proactive enough in terms of promoting himself to WWE’s management.

“All the blame of that situation is on myself,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “I never want to be someone who [says], ‘They held me down.’ Or, ‘They buried’ … I never wanted to be that guy. When I look back, could I have gone to Vince McMahon and said, ‘Hey Vince, like I’m one of the top merch sellers, I’m busting my ass, I’m over as f**k. Why is this happening?’ I could have. But I didn’t.”