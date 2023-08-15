– During a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Stick To Wrestling, Matt Cardona discussed facing Mance Warner in a Kiss My Foot Match at MLW Fury Road scheduled for September 3. He stated the following on the match (via Fightful):

“Listen, like I said, I’m ‘The Agent,’ I can wrestle anywhere at any time. MLW wanted to use my services, I gave them my price, they accepted. So, I’ll go anywhere. Mance is just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s just the first opponent for me. Nothing personal against Mance. I think he’s great. He’s a hell of a talent, but I’m not coming to MLW to lose, certainly not on my first night in the company. Mance, sorry, pal, it’s not about you. You’re going to kiss my foot because, for some reason, it’s a Kiss My Foot match. Hey, it’s not me. I’m not kissing his foot.”

The match will go down on September 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.