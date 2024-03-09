wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Weighs In On Possible Match With Mick Foley
March 8, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Cardona is up for being the opponent in Mick Foley’s desired final Death Match, and he recently weighed in on the possibility. Foley has said that he has considered a last match, and Cardona spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the possibility of being Foley’s opponent.
“It’s no secret I’ve been politicking for this match,” Foley said. “Go back to the Hammerstein ballroom a couple years ago, I was wearing a flannel that said ‘F**k Mick Foley.'”
He continued, “If he wants a deathmatch, it would only be fitting to have one against the deathmatch king. It would be the biggest match in the history of independent pro wrestling.”
No word on when or if Foley’s wished-for match will take place.
