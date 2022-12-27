Matt Cardona Recalls Pitching Brian Myers Win at WrestleMania 35, Talks Possible WWE Return

Matt Cardona recently revealed that he pitched a big win for Brian Myers at WrestleMania 35 that didn’t happen. Cardona spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how, before they ended up winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at the 2019 PPV, he had pitched to have Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal in order to break his legendary losing streak. You can check out the highlights from the interview below:

On pitching ideas to Vince McMahon after his IC Title win at WrestleMania 32: “That’s when I really started going into Vince – I wouldn’t say a lot, but when I thought I had a good idea. He was always very – he always listened, he gave me respect back… a lot of those ideas [didn’t happen]. But he gave me the time, he listened to them.”

On pitching Hawkins to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal: “WrestleMania was about to be in New York and New Jersey, one hometown. We had pitched that we would be the two final guys in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal and I would sacrifice myself. Brian would clothesline me out, and he would get his big moment at WrestleMania, break the streak, win the trophy. Vince – he didn’t like it, which is fine.”

On winning the Raw Tag Team Championships on that show: “Two weeks later, we win the tag team titles at WrestleMania! I believe because we went into his office and he’s like, ‘Oh these guys, they live here!’ I don’t know that for a fact, because we were just getting the Andre The Giant Battle Royale, and all of a sudden we’re in this tag team title match. We had no programme with The Revival at the time, they were doing something for months with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Then all of a sudden, we’re in this match and we win the belts! I think that’s because we went and talked to Vince. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

On the possibility of a WWE return: “I’m not trying to get back to WWE. But I’d lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that’s the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I’d pick up. But right now, I’m focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible.”