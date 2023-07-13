Matt Cardona vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Announced For House of Glory Event

House of Glory has announced that Matt Cardona will defend his HOG Heavyweight title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at High Intensity. The event happens on August 18.

Cardona wrote about the match: “THE INDY GOD defends MY @HOGwrestling against @tanahashi1_100! He may be The Ace of Japan…but I’m The JOHNNY ACE of the indies!!!”

The announcement reads:

House of Glory returns to the NYC Arena on Friday August 18th for High Intensity X!

After successfully defending the HOG Heavyweight Championship last month, “Indy God” Matt Cardona will now defend against NJPW star “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi making his House of Glory debut wants to make an impact and capture the most prestigious gold in HOG. Being an eight time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi is no stranger to the biggest prize and is determined to stop Cardona.

Meanwhile, the Indy God after defeating Carlito is ready for all challengers and claims he will show why he is Alwayz Ready when he remains Heavyweight Champion on August 18th.

High Intensity X promises to be one of the biggest nights in House of Glory history. Also signed so far;

HOG Crown Jewel Championship No Holds Barred: Charles Mason (C) vs. Eddie Kingston

HOG Tag Team Championship Cage Match: The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL) vs. The Mane Event (Midas Black & Lyon)

Suicidal 6-Way Match: Super Crazy vs. ? vs. ? vs. ? vs. ? vs. ?

Schedule to appear;

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Cruiserweight Champion Joey Silver

The event will stream on Premier as well with a bell time of 8 pm.