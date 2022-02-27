wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Wins NYWC Championship At Psycho Circus
February 27, 2022 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has added another title to his resume, capturing the NYWC Championship at the company’s Psycho Circus event. Cardona answered Michael Mistretta’s open challenge at Saturday’s event and won the title, posting about it on social media as you can see below.
Cardona was not happy about being booed after winning the title, and went off on the fans afterward as you can see in the Instagram video.
And new @NYWCWRESTLING heavyweight champion @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/tyW34kkdIp
— El suspendo Bloomberg ¡viva Los Villanos! (@elsuspendo) February 27, 2022
I went home to @NYWCWRESTLING and won ANOTHER belt…
But you Suffolk County Trash booed me?!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 27, 2022
