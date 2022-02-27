wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Wins NYWC Championship At Psycho Circus

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW Image Credit: GCW

Matt Cardona has added another title to his resume, capturing the NYWC Championship at the company’s Psycho Circus event. Cardona answered Michael Mistretta’s open challenge at Saturday’s event and won the title, posting about it on social media as you can see below.

Cardona was not happy about being booed after winning the title, and went off on the fans afterward as you can see in the Instagram video.

