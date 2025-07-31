Matt Damon & Ben Affleck No Longer Involved In Hulk Hogan Gawker Movie

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and their production company Artists Equity, are no longer involved in the Hulk Hogan biopic, reports TMZ. The Hollywood stars reportedly left the project long before Hogan’s recent death.

The Hogan biopic has seemingly lost momentum over the years, with the project not really moving forward.

It’s unknown why Damon and Affleck decided to remove themselves from the project, which was set to focus on the leaked video of Hogan having sex with Bubba the Love Sponge’s wife and making racist remarks, and the subsequent Gawker lawsuit that followed.

Hogan was not involved in the project.