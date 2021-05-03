Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette Go Back and Forth On Twitter

Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette recently had a battle of words on Twitter, as some of Cornette’s fans seem to have targeted him over a tweet he wrote.

The initial tweet read: “If you read/watch someone’s take & you dislike it, why would you waste any of your time to negatively comment on it? This is odd. Move on. People believe differently than you, whether you accept it or not. Unless someone’s being unethical & immoral, let people live their life.

After one of Cornette’s fans criticized him for disagreeing with him, Hardy replied: “In the past, I’ve responded to some of his cult over their #BROKEN Matt hate to enhance my heel persona. Done with that. Diehard

@AEW fans view me as a heel, so I’m just gonna be me, be real going forward. Had great respect for JC early on, not into his current shock jock gig.”

This got a response from Cornette, who said: “Not a gig, Matt, just my real opinions since I’m done with this dog & pony show some of you guys call wrestling these days. A shame what’s happened to the business. Had great respect for you when you didn’t teleport to other dimensions and change clothes in a fucking ice machine.”

Matt responded: “To each their own. You’re entitled to your opinion & I’m entitled to mine.”

This was last night and it seemed the issue was dropped, but Hardy then tweeted: “The clock keeps moving forward, times will always change.. Either you adapt & change with them, or you end up stuck living in the past.”

Cornette replied: “Your principles will always be tested by people who care more about fame than integrity or money instead of what’s right. Cash in & be a whore or stand up for what you believe in and have a bunch of stupid idiots say you “can’t change.” Words of wisdom. Also don’t do stupid shit.”

Hardy concluded with: “My principles have never been better, Jim. I believe in enjoying life & providing the absolute best for my family. That’s what I’m doing. I’ll keep doing that regardless of you. You “hate” & are done with @AEW? You’ll keep watching. You have to. It fuels your shock jock gig.”

Cornette wrote: “Wasn’t talking just the Lollipop Guild you work for Matt, I mean ALL of this horseshit, your company & it’s amateur booker are just the most egregious. Sorry you have to do shit like this to provide for your family, it must be a rotten feeling. I enjoy speaking my TRUE opinions.”

