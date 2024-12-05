Matt Hardy Addresses The Benefits The Hardys Bring To TNA Wrestling

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about The Hardys’ re-signing with TNA, why they did so and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Hardys’ recent signing with TNA: “I’ve been enlightened with some of the plans that TNA has for 2025, and they are hoping to move to a bigger platform. They are still looking to grow. They have a lot of really cool stuff planned. And I love some of the marketing strategies that they have and whatnot, and we’ve had a great relationship working with them. We talked and discussed this a couple of times over the last couple of months about maybe doing a deal for X amount of dates or whatever it may be, but they’ve been there every step of the way. Everything they’ve said they were going to do for us, they have done. They’ve come through with it, and vice versa. I think we’ve done that for them as well. So the relationship has been great.”

On the terms of the deal: “We end up signing for them for a year. We signed for a year. So, a year from now, we’re going to be around in TNA. It’s also a very great working relationship as, if there’s anything we want to do on the outside we just talk with them, get their blessing and we should be cool to do it. So we’re still open, and we’re going to still be doing stuff, and it gives us some ideas about some cool stuff we can do to kind of evolve the characters and continue to start to re-evolve both Matt and Jeff Hardy in this newest and latest run.”

On the benefit of having them under contract with TNA: “I think, too, having us signed under contract to TNA is a great pitch if you are going to a TV station, or if you’re going to a certain area or market and you’re looking to get more momentum behind you. So now we are officially with TNA, and we’re both very proud to officially be with TNA. And we’re both very excited about the future in the new year. 2025 is going to be a big year.”

