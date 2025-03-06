Matt Hardy Discusses Edge & Christian Knowing How To Be Great Heels

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the abilities of Edge and Christian as heels, working with them and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Edge and Christian: “Both him and Jay, they’re both great storytellers. They’re both great wrestling minds. And working with them was always a pleasure, and it just made it so much easier because you had two great minds to collaborate with. And we often — as people know throughout the years, we came up with a lot of really good scenarios, and matches and storytelling ideas.”

On Edge and Christian being great at being heels: “And both those guys, both Edge and Christian, they’re very good at understanding, if they are heels they will put themselves in the role of the heel. And they’ll be a s**t-eating heel. And they’re not afraid to relinquish their fear of being an asshole. They get it. They get the job of a heel, and they were always both great at whenever they were in that slot.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.