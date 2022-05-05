Matt Hardy on How Ricky Morton Told Him That Tag Team Apocalypto Helped Rock N’ Roll Express Get Inducted into the WWE HOF

– On a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about the Tag Team Apocalypto that took place in Impact Wrestling in 2016. According to Hardy, Ricky Morton later told him the buzz around the match got WWE to later call the Rock ‘n Roll Express about their WWE Hall of Fame induction, which took place later in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We were revisiting, in the scene, The Night of the Skywalkers. It really was Ricky’s like, ‘Alright, let’s just go up here and wrestle, and I love, too, we’re locking up and taking the arm. Ricky’s insane. All right, Ricky’s so great, though. He told me, ‘Thank you.’ He was so grateful for this opportunity. He said just whenever he was on the show, and this match had had some pretty decent buzz around it. He said, ‘I really felt like this is why WWE called us for the Hall of Fame after this. It was after we appeared on there. So thank you so much for keeping us in mind and wanting us to be there.’ I was like, ‘Dude, thank you for doing it. You made it so special.'”

Matt Hardy is also referencing the Night of the Skywalkers Scaffold Match featuring The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express that took place at Starrcade ’87.